Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting cab franc
FOOD & DRINK

Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting cab franc

Knapp Winery

A cabernet Franc bud at Knapp Winery.

 Gene Pierce, Knapp Winery

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's new Wine of the Month Series campaign is highlighting cabernet franc in December.

The trail's website features the history of the grape, food pairing suggestions and offers and promotions at participating wineries on the trail this month. The trail includes Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery in Montezuma.

“Admittedly, I am just now getting into dry red wines. As of late, when I am out wine tasting, I make it a point to try wines that are typically out of my comfort zone, cab franc included,” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the wine trail, in a news release. “And I have been really pleased with that decision! It is a medium-bodied red with a contrast of spice and fruit that makes it unbelievably delicious without making it overpoweringly dry. I find it even more delicious when it is in rosé form. It’s so crisp, fruity, and refreshing! I’m hoping this month-long promotion will help push others out of their comfort zone and into the world that is cab franc so they can see that we can grow and produce some pretty great reds, too!”

Each winery on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is open in accordance with New York state's COVID-19 guidance.

For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.

