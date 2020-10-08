Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting chardonnay in October

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail has launched a Wine of the Month Series campaign to showcase the best styles of the region.

Beginning the series will be chardonnay, which will be featured at the trail's 14 member wineries, including Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery in Montezuma. The trail's website also includes information about the style's history, its evolution over time, food pairing suggestions and more. Each winery is also offering specials, from complimentary chardonnay tastings to discounts to free gifts.

“I think chardonnay in this region is really underplayed. I’ll even admit to only just now becoming a chardonnay fan,” said the trail's executive director, Katherine Chase, in a news release. “I used to think all chardonnays were oaky and buttery, but unoaked chardonnay has become really popular in the region — and in my wine collection — and I’m hoping we can draw attention to how diverse chardonnay truly is through the promotion.”

Each winery on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is open in accordance with New York state's COVID-19 guidance.

For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.

