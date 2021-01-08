Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting dessert wines

The trail's website features information on how ice and iced wines are made, as well as a comprehensive list of the styles that fall under the category of dessert wines. Offers and promotions at participating wineries are also included.

“Dessert is ‘the sweet course eaten at the end of a meal.’ said Katherine Chase, executive director of the wine trail, in a news release. “In this case, it comes in the form of a beverage. Dessert-like wines are — you guessed it — very sweet and intended to be sipped slowly and savored. They can be enjoyed by themselves or pair incredibly well with other dessert foods. One might think that would be too much sweetness, but the sugars from each tend to neutralize themselves and complement each other incredibly well. Trust me — I have a natural born sweet tooth and consider myself an aficionado on the topic!”