Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting pinot wines

"Pinot noir is a tricky grape to grow, though it loves our cooler climate," said Katherine Chase, executive director of the trail, in a news release. "With careful vineyard management, this produces a fantastic light-bodied red. And in fact, it’s the world’s most popular. Over the centuries of its existence, it naturally mutated and created pinot gris, which is known for its refreshing citrus flavor and zesty acidity. This promotion is a wonderful time to visit the wineries and compare these two pinots. But there’s actually a third! Pinot grigio uses the same grape as pinot gris but is made with a different style of winemaking. Can you taste a difference while you’re out and about?”