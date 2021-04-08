Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting pinot wines

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's Wine of the Month Series campaign is highlighting pinot wines in April.
The trail's website highlights varieties of pinot, including pinot noir, gris and grigio, that can be found on the trail, as well as food pairing tips and recipe suggestions.
Offers and promotions at participating wineries are also included.
"Pinot noir is a tricky grape to grow, though it loves our cooler climate," said Katherine Chase, executive director of the trail, in a news release. "With careful vineyard management, this produces a fantastic light-bodied red. And in fact, it’s the world’s most popular. Over the centuries of its existence, it naturally mutated and created pinot gris, which is known for its refreshing citrus flavor and zesty acidity. This promotion is a wonderful time to visit the wineries and compare these two pinots. But there’s actually a third! Pinot grigio uses the same grape as pinot gris but is made with a different style of winemaking. Can you taste a difference while you’re out and about?”
The trail includes Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery in Montezuma. Both are participating in this month's edition of the series along with Swedish Hill Winery, Knapp Winery, Goose Watch Winery, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Toro Run Winery, Thirsty Owl Wine Co., Hosmer Winery and Americana Vineyards.
Each winery on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is open in accordance with New York state's COVID-19 guidance.
For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.