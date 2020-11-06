Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting Riesling in November

The trail's website includes information on why the Finger Lakes region excels at the white wine, what gives it its taste and ideal food pairings. Throughout the month, Riesling will be featured at the trail's 14 member wineries, including Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery in Montezuma. Each winery is also offering special promotions, complimentary tastings, discounts and more.

"Riesling is a personal favorite of mine, and I haven’t met one that has let me down!” said the trail's executive director, Katherine Chase, in a news release. “Though my tastes tend to run to the drier Rieslings, I like it on all sides of the sweetness spectrum. The fruit forward nature of it is what I love the most about it, but because of that, I hear people far too often classifying it as a sweet wine and refusing to try it. I hope this promotion will guide some folks into trying it and seeing that, yes, it is fruit forward, but the residual sugar is low, which doesn’t give it the same sweetness factor that, say, a fruit wine would have.”