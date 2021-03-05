Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting sauvignon wines

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's Wine of the Month Series campaign is highlighting sauvignon wines in March.
The trail's website highlights cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc, which can both be found in the Finger Lakes region, as well as food pairing suggestions. Offers and promotions at participating wineries are also included.
"Unfortunately, there’s this stigma that the Finger Lakes doesn’t produce good reds and one of my goals for this promotion is to disprove that,” trail Executive Director Katherine Chase said in a news release. “The wineries are offering various ways to showcase their latest vintages of Cabernet Sauvignon, or blends made with Cab Sauvs, and I’m hoping it gives many folks a great incentive to stop by and give it a try. If you’re one of the red lovers, this is an excellent way to stock up on your favorites! But what’s really cool about this month’s promotion is that Cabernet Sauvignon is actually a child of Sauvignon Blanc (and Cabernet Franc). Very few wineries offer the Blanc on Cayuga Lake, but it’s a delicious white wine that you must try, and a really neat way to taste where Cab Sauv came from!”
The trail includes Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery in Montezuma. Long Point is participating in this month's edition of the series along with Swedish Hill Winery, Varick Winery & Vineyard, Knapp Winery, Goose Watch Winery, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Toro Run Winery, Hosmer Winery, Lucas Vineyards and Americana Vineyards.
Each winery on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is open in accordance with New York state's COVID-19 guidance.
For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.