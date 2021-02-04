Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting sparkling wines

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's Wine of the Month Series campaign is highlighting sparkling wines in February.
The trail's website highlights the history of how sparkling wines came to be, as well as a comprehensive list of all the ways they're produced. Offers and promotions at participating wineries are also included.
"Going into this month, I have an entirely new viewpoint on sparkling wine,” said Katherine Chase, the trail's executive director, in a news release. “Up until now, I’d really only consider buying a sparkling wine when I was celebrating something, but after learning about its deep history and how involved the process was to perfect it, I feel like it’s existence alone is celebration enough to drink it every day! It also pairs surprisingly well with a variety of foods, making it much more versatile than it first seems.”
The trail includes Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery in Montezuma. Each winery on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is open in accordance with New York state's COVID-19 guidance.
For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.