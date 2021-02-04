Cayuga Lake Wine Trail highlighting sparkling wines

The trail's website highlights the history of how sparkling wines came to be, as well as a comprehensive list of all the ways they're produced. Offers and promotions at participating wineries are also included.

"Going into this month, I have an entirely new viewpoint on sparkling wine,” said Katherine Chase, the trail's executive director, in a news release. “Up until now, I’d really only consider buying a sparkling wine when I was celebrating something, but after learning about its deep history and how involved the process was to perfect it, I feel like it’s existence alone is celebration enough to drink it every day! It also pairs surprisingly well with a variety of foods, making it much more versatile than it first seems.”