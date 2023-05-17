The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will continue to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a new, dog-focused event the first half of June.

Wag Your Tail Along The Trail will feature dog treats or biscuits at the 12 wineries on the trail, as well as a scavenger hunt punch card for people to collect items as they travel the trail. Those who collect all the items will be entered to win a grand prize, which includes an overnight stay at the Cayuga Lake Cabins, a wine tour from Lightning Limousine, a Discover Cayuga Lake gift card and more.

Four of the 12 wineries will also collect donations for local shelters, including the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn, during the event. Select wineries will also have photo booths for dogs and dog-friendly ice creams. Those who preregister their dogs for the event by May 31 will receive a dog bandana to be picked up at a winery of their choosing, but walk-ins will be accepted at all wineries on the trail.

“All of our member wineries have tasting rooms that are 100% pet friendly, so we figured, ‘Why not have an event that helps spread that word and allows us to see adorable dogs all day?’” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the wine trail, in a news release. “All kidding aside, we’re really excited to be hosting this event and happy to be able to find a way to help some of the local dogs that don’t have their forever home yet. Wine, dogs, and helping those in need is the perfect trifecta to begin your summer, right?”

For more information, including shelter donation wish lists, or to preregister, visit cayugawinetrail.com.