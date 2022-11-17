Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's Holiday Shopping Spree begins this weekend

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's Holiday Shopping Spree will return the weekends of Nov. 19-20 and Dec. 3-4 along the trail.

Participants will be able to choose from preplanned itineraries consisting of six of the trail's wineries. Each stop will feature festive dishes paired with wine and additional wine tastings. Dishes include maple pumpkin bread pudding, creamy chicken chili and hot honey cornbread with cranberry pulled pork. Recipes from all 12 participating wineries, a souvenir wine glass and an ornament will be available to take home as well.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s event because we’ve partnered with a local glass studio to create our ornament this year.” said Katherine Chase, the trail's executive director, in a news release.

“Instead of handing out a bunch of smaller ornaments, we’ve decided to create one bigger, nicer keepsake ornament and have enlisted the hands of Rodi Rovner of Hands-on Glass Studio in Corning. She’s creating an ornament that will be beautiful and will want to be displayed for years to come, with the memory of this event on their minds each time it’s hung.”

For more information, including ticket pricing, visit cayugawinetrail.com.