Cayuga Lake wineries celebrating Finger Lakes Wine Month

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is partnering with several regional wine organizations to celebrate the second annual Finger Lakes Wine Month this August.

The month will feature special tastings and other events, anniversary parties, wine dinners and more. There are also new T-shirts and stickers with original art from Penn Yan graphic artist Paulina Garces Reid available at flxdesigns.com/flx-wine-month.

The trail is partnering with the trails of Keuka and Seneca Lakes, as well as the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, Finger Lakes Wine Country and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation to celebrate the month.

“We are very excited that our organizations have decided to partner again, continuing this region-wide promotion,” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, in a news release.

Kyle Pallischeck, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, added, “The first year of this promotion was a huge success, due largely in part to the collaborative efforts of our organizations. ... Kicking off the second year, it’s safe to say we are all excited to increase the visibility of the Finger Lakes wine region and can’t wait to continue Finger Lakes Wine Month year after year!”

Participating wineries will fly a Finger Lakes Wine Month flag through August, and use the hashtag #flxwinemonth on social media.

For more information, including a list of specials, promotions and events this month, visit flxwinemonth.com.