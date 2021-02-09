Cayuga, Mexico art students working together on project

Cayuga Community College is offering a new course this semester that will allow its art students to collaborate on an international project with their counterparts in Mexico.

The course, Art Across Borders, will see Cayuga students collaborate with students at the Instituto Allende in San Miguel D'Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico. The course will result in exhibitions at both institutions, as well as a published exhibition catalog. Students from each college will pair and exchange photos, including a self-portrait, landscapes from their homes and favorite objects, to provide each other artistic inspiration. They will also meet virtually several times this semester to discuss the photos and the work they inspire.

The course was developed by Cayuga professor Melissa Johnson as part of a fellowship through Cornell University's Einaudi Center for International Studies. In a news release, she said she hopes participating students learn about and connect with people from another culture. She completed a two-week printmaking course at the Instituto Allende while enrolled in graduate school.