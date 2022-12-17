Cayuga Museum: A centennial to celebrate

The 1920s are known as the Roaring '20s, a decade that began with a women’s suffrage victory through the ratification of the 19th Amendment and ended with the onset of the Great Depression. Within that famous decade, an invention was brought to life that inspired great change to the film industry: the AEO light. Theodore W. Case, Earl I. Sponable and those employed at the Case Research Laboratory worked on this invention and perfected it, resulting in a near-perfect recording of the word “hello” onto a film strip. This recording happened Dec. 14, 1922, 100 years ago. The Case Research Laboratory, consequently, is referred to as the birthplace of commercially successful sound film. But what is the AEO light, and why is it so important?

Using light to print sound waves onto a film strip was being explored prior to the AEO light's invention, but it had problems. The sound needs to be converted into an electrical current by using a microphone and an amplifier. Once the current has been amplified many times over, it is then sent into the sound recording device through a wire. The signal is received by the light source inside the device and it flashes or dims to mark the film with an optical soundtrack. Other scientists and inventors were aware of this general idea, but failed to create a successful sound recording due to their light sources being inadequate. The AEO light was Case’s expert fix to this issue. This light, unlike other light sources, was extremely sensitive to variations in electrical current. This meant that even the most subtle changes in tone and volume would be registered and printed onto the film as sound. Muffled, scratchy voices were transformed into smooth and clear sound.

Ted Case patented this technology immediately and then began the process of creating a camera that could record sound and picture simultaneously. Earl Sponable, Ted’s “right-hand man," worked closely with the Bell & Howell Co. and the Wall Machine Co. of Syracuse to create a camera fitted with a sound recording system. From 1924 through the beginning of 1926, Ted and his lab used their new camera to create test films of well-known Auburn locals like Thomas Mott Osborne, vaudeville performers and even Ted himself. These films would be shown in the carriage house behind Ted’s mansion, an event that became known as “Ted’s Talkies." These films were also shown at local events such as the Auburn Theological Seminary’s “Exposition of Change."

In 1926, Case met the man responsible for creating the Fox Corporation, William Fox. Fox was interested in the Case Research Lab’s sound film system, and Ted was looking for wealthy investors. Their mutual interests and desires led to the formation of the Fox-Case Corporation and gave a new name to their sound film system: Movietone. Under Fox’s guidance and with the support of the Case Research Lab’s AEO light production, the Fox-Case Corporation started Movietone News and produced the first feature-length film recorded with an optical soundtrack, "Sunrise" (1927). Despite the initial successes of the corporation their partnership was short-lived, ending after just three years in 1929. Ted sold his shares in the corporation just a few weeks shy of the Great Depression's start, making him one of the lucky few to maintain wealth during the economic upheaval. He left the world of film behind and remained in Auburn, where he pursued new interests. Ted, Sponable and the devoted employees of the Case Research Laboratory spent the Roaring '20s advancing film into a new era, one that is revered as the golden age of Hollywood.