Cayuga Museum celebrating teachers, registering students in virtual camp

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month in May and seeking children for its annual Hands-On History Camp.

Educators will receive $10 discounts on any level of membership and $5 discounts on admission at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The museum will also celebrate teachers and stories from the history of education in Cayuga County on its social media accounts. Teachers have also been some of the most active and dedicated volunteers at the museum, it said in a news release. They include Anne Mlod and Julia Maum, of Genesee Elementary, who worked with the museum last summer to create a new STEAM education initiative.

“Prior to our work on this project, we were only vaguely aware of Theodore Case's contribution toward putting sound on film," they said. "As we delved into his life and work, we were amazed by the significance of his achievements, as well as the rich connections that can be made in the areas of science, history, innovation, and entrepreneurship. We can’t wait to share what we’ve learned with our students!”

Meanwhile, the museum will once again partner with the Seward House Museum, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Seymour Library to present the Hands-On History Camp July 19-23.