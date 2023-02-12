History is often presented through the lens of a few great people who become the face of a movement or a discovery. Auburn is home to several of these renowned politicians, activists and inventors whose names are proudly remembered and honored. Theodore Case of the Case Research Laboratory is from one such family whose legacy evokes a story of wealth and accomplishment. When you take a deeper look into the lives of these remarkable few, however, you often discover lesser-known people without whom the great achievements of these prolific individuals might have been impossible. One such man is Earl I. Sponable.

Earl was born in Plainfield, New York, in 1895 to a humble family. His parents were not exceedingly wealthy, but they were devoted to their three children. Earl was the eldest of the Sponable siblings and left home as a teenager to pursue a career in science. He attended Cornell University and graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1916. As fate would have it, he became acquainted with Ted Case shortly after graduation. Ted offered him a role in the early development of the Case Research Lab, hiring him as a chemist. Earl wrote in one of his later publications, the “Historical Development of Sound Film," that he designed the original layout of the lab for Ted. It didn’t take long for the pair to become good friends and great research colleagues, often bouncing ideas off each other and conducting experiments together.

Earl’s role at the lab was multifaceted, as he was responsible for research, testing, correspondence and much more. Only one year after the lab opened, in 1917, the U.S. became involved in World War I. During the war he worked with the lab and the Naval Experimental Station in Connecticut to develop technology for the military. Once the war ended he returned wholly to the lab and once again devoted himself to research and development. As time sped into the 1920s, the lab focused on a singular goal: to develop sound film technology. When the AEO light, which allowed sound film to be recorded clearly, was developed in 1922, the race was on to create a fully functional camera system. Earl set out in earnest to design and create this new system.

Working closely with Bell & Howell, a notable manufacturer of camera equipment, and the Wall Machine Co. of Syracuse, he was able to blend together a standard picture recording camera with a sound system. This device was able to record picture and sound simultaneously, in near perfect synchronization, onto a single strip of film. The Case lab then began using this system to create test films, which were shown locally and eventually used to broker a deal with the Fox corporation.

The Fox-Case Corporation was then formed in 1926, and Earl’s time as a Case lab employee came to an end. He became the technical director of research and development at the new corporation, a title he held until 1962. Within the first year of this role he designed and built the first motion picture sound studio, showcasing his expertise and ingenuity. In the year that followed he took part in the creation of Movietone News, which showcased stories from around the world. These early accomplishments solidified Earl’s role in the industry, which saw him into a new age and new name for the corporation: 20th Century Fox.

Later in his career, Earl and a handful of people from 20th Century Fox developed Cinemascope, a widescreen lens and projection system that allows a wide image to be captured on standard 35 mm film. This groundbreaking work meant that films could be shown in theaters on much larger screens. Earl and the rest of the team received an Academy Award in 1953 for this accomplishment.

Much more could be said about the achievements of Earl I. Sponable, but these are simply a few of his most notable successes. A man who started off as the humble son of a small town family inevitably became an award winning Hollywood scientist. He is a reminder that if you take a deeper look into history, there are always hidden gems.