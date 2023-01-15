Cayuga Museum: Laboratories in the modern world

In the 21st century, laboratories are places of high-tech innovation and discovery. Modern labs research treatments for some of the world's deadliest illnesses, they create technology to improve daily life, and they strive for a bright future. Laboratories as we know them today got their modern start at the turn of the 20th century. Auburn’s own Theodore W. Case was among some of the first individuals to open a lab with a specific research interest, establishing the Case Research Laboratory in 1916 in his backyard. Contemporaries of Case, such as Thomas Edison and George Eastman, also opened labs around this time. Large corporations like General Electric opened research facilities that led to great technological advancements throughout the 20th century. But what was going on before this time?

A few hundred years before the discovery of electricity, in the 1400s, the first usage of "laboratorium" as a term for a workshop began to appear in writing. The term was expanded upon in the 16th century, when it started being used to describe the workshops of alchemists, apothecaries and the general place where the natural world was examined. These places had the same overall goal as modern labs do: to ask and answer questions. Scientific understanding has come a long way since the days of dimly lit workshops, especially because of the utilization of electricity. The labs that opened in the late 1800s through the early 1900s benefited greatly from incandescent electrical light bulbs and electrically powered inventions.

Thomas Edison opened the first industrial research laboratory in the late 1800s. At this lab, he and his staff worked on the phonograph, kinetoscope and hundreds of other ideas. Interestingly, Case and Edison were working on similar projects regarding sound and film. Case wrote to Edison’s lab a few times about their research, and Edison replied with questions about Case’s photoelectric cells. They did not have a close working relationship, but their correspondence shows a mutual respect between two scientists. A company that Case had a closer relationship with, however, was Eastman Kodak. Proximity was a big factor in this relationship because Eastman Kodak was located in Rochester, less than 70 miles from Auburn. The Kodak camera was invented in 1888, which unlocked the potential for mass production of film. When Case’s lab began working on sound film technology, Eastman Kodak’s research became crucial to their success. Case also worked with Kodak scientists on various projects, including light filters for their infrared signaling system. The shared desire for growth and knowledge brought the great minds of Case, Edison, Eastman and many others together in the early 1900s.

Today, most labs aren’t owned by a single person and operated out of a backyard facility. Labs are run primarily by large institutions like universities, hospitals and corporations. These modern labs can employ hundreds of individuals who each play a role in the successful operation of the facility. Labs continue to make life-changing discoveries all over the world, and it is in part thanks to their forebears in the early 20th century who laid the foundation.