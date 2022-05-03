Cayuga Museum launching sensory experience program

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will launch a new STEAMLab program beginning from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, and continuing on First Fridays as part of the city's monthly event.

Visitors to the museum will be able to explore connections between history, science and the arts through simple hands-on activities that engage multiple senses. Admission to the museum will be free.

The first STEAMLab on May 6 will include a white glove tour of historical objects that guests are encouraged to touch. Guests can tell museum staff what they think people in the past used the objects for.

The museum is located at 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Parking is available on Genesee and Washington streets and behind the museum. The Genesee Street entrance will be the only one unlocked for First Fridays.

For more information, or to notify museum staff of accessibility issues, call (315) 253-8051 or email geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0