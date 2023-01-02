 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARTS & CULTURE

Cayuga Museum, Schweinfurth seek art exhibit proposals

  • 0
Schweinfurth, Cayuga Museum (copy)

The Schweinfurth Art Center, left, and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Schweinfurth Art Center are seeking proposals from emerging artists for exhibitions that will be held in both Auburn galleries.

Two proposals will be selected, one for exhibition dates of March 25 to May 28 and one for June 10 to Aug. 20. Artists who have conflicts with either date window should indicate that on their proposals.

Two-dimensional artwork and sculpture (which can only be displayed in the museum) from artists within driving distance of Auburn will be accepted. Work will not be accepted by email, nor will video installations. Special consideration will be given to artists whose proposals "reflect on the juxtaposition of exhibiting in both locations simultaneously," the museum said in a news release.

Artists can submit up to five works that are representative of their body of work. They should have enough work to fill Gallery Julius at the Schweinfurth and two galleries at the museum.

People are also reading…

The deadline for submission is Jan. 27.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or myartcenter.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John F. Trapani

TRAPANI, John F., 96, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. A calling hour will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with Mass …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Skaneateles Resolution Run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News