Cayuga Museum, Schweinfurth seek art exhibit proposals

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Schweinfurth Art Center are seeking proposals from emerging artists for exhibitions that will be held in both Auburn galleries.

Two proposals will be selected, one for exhibition dates of March 25 to May 28 and one for June 10 to Aug. 20. Artists who have conflicts with either date window should indicate that on their proposals.

Two-dimensional artwork and sculpture (which can only be displayed in the museum) from artists within driving distance of Auburn will be accepted. Work will not be accepted by email, nor will video installations. Special consideration will be given to artists whose proposals "reflect on the juxtaposition of exhibiting in both locations simultaneously," the museum said in a news release.

Artists can submit up to five works that are representative of their body of work. They should have enough work to fill Gallery Julius at the Schweinfurth and two galleries at the museum.

The deadline for submission is Jan. 27.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or myartcenter.org.