Cayuga Museum seeks community items, stories for clothing exhibit

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art seeks clothing objects for an upcoming exhibit, "Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing."

It will be the first major exhibit at the Auburn museum to focus explicitly on clothes, including styles during certain time periods and stories clothes tell about the people who wore them.

The exhibit will take place from March to December 2023.

The community is invited to contribute their clothing and stories, particularly Irish, Polish and Ukrainian immigration stories, as well as those of people in the African American community.

Clothing can include fashionable items like dresses, uniforms, and casual items. Photographs that clearly depict clothing is sought as well. Items from the 1800s to the 1910s and the 1940s to the 1970s are sought in particular.

All items will be secured, covered under the museum's insurance policy and returned at the end of the exhibit.

For more information, or to arrange loaning a clothing item, photograph or story, call Kirsten at the Cayuga Museum at (315) 253-8051 or email megan@cayugamuseum.org by Dec. 1.