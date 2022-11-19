Cayuga Museum: The Case family's call to serve

Have you ever felt called to a cause? The compulsion to do something greater leaves many people seeking ways to do good in the world.

From volunteering at a food bank to fostering a child, a calling is a passion. Millions of American men and women feel inspired by the same call to service: joining the military. November is National Veteran and Military Families Month, a time to remember those among us who serve and have served in the U.S. military.

One Auburn family with many great wartime contributions is the Cases. Last month, I wrote a special piece about the Case Research Lab’s infrared signaling system that was invented for use by the U.S. Navy during World War I. Ted Case had a desire to contribute to the country’s war effort, instilling that same drive in his family.

The signal created at the lab was only one of the many ways the Case family utilized its wealth, intelligence and passion in both World War I and World War II. During the latter, Ted brought in a logging team to his Owasco Lake property, known as Casowasco, to harvest lumber for the military. Wood became a critical material during the war, making this contribution significant. Wood was being used to build barracks, crates and boxes, and many other essential items. In an interview, local man Sam Hosier recounted being part of the crew: “While the war was going on the war department said there was a shortage of lumber. Mr. Case said well he’s got a lot of lumber so he could harvest it for them. ... We lived right there (at Casowasco) and they fed us. He (Ted) was our friend.”

In 1944, close to the end of the war, Ted became very ill and passed away. His daughter Jane remembers taking a short leave from her own service in the Navy to return home for the funeral. She played a crucial role in World War II as a Navy code breaker, referred to as a code girl. Jane and thousands of other women trained for this role during the war. They went on to break codes that provided critical information in both the European and Pacific theaters of war. As part of her role as a code girl, Jane was sworn to secrecy, vowing never to speak about the work she did for the Navy. She is now 99 years old and continues to honor her vow to this day. Since her Navy career ended, she has received several awards and certificates for her service.

The eldest of the four Case children also answered the call during World War II. In 1941, Theodore “Bill” Case II was attending Yale University, his father’s alma mater, when the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. This attack marked the country’s official entrance into war and inspired many young people to enlist. Bill left school and joined the military, becoming a combat pilot. For his achievements he received the Air Medal for Meritorious Service. This award is given to individuals who distinguish themselves or show outstanding achievement.

Following in his brother’s footsteps, John Case, also a Yale University attendee, enlisted in 1944. He was the youngest of the Case children and served in the Navy as an electronics technician.

This month we remember the veterans of Auburn and their families, including the Case family and its service.