I am a woman of the 21st century. For most of my life I have been free to make decisions for myself, attend college and pursue a career. This freedom that I have is thanks to the women of the past who fought for equal rights, such as the right to vote, which was granted through the 19th amendment in 1920. As we celebrate Women’s History Month this March, I would like to tell you the story of Alice “Gertrude” Case, a woman born nearly a century before me, who accomplished unique and amazing things.

In Auburn, Gertrude was born to the Eldred family in 1899, one of four children. In high school she was a member of the French Club, the Pin Committee and the Pi Kappa Advisory Board. Following her graduation from Auburn High School in 1917 she began working at the Case Research Laboratory as a laboratorian. Women working in science labs during the early 1900s were usually given a supporting role like this, where they worked under the supervision of a research scientist. They often faced discrimination and intimidation if they wanted to work as research scientists, and it was difficult to even be accepted into a college to pursue a degree in science. While employed at the Case lab, Gertrude showed talent and scientific interest, so she was taught the skill of glassblowing. She and another woman, Margaret Tryon, would blow glass tubes, bulbs and vessels for the lab to use in its research and inventions. Gertrude and Margaret were two of nine known women to work for the Case lab.

Gertrude and Theodore Case were married in 1918, about a year after her initial employment, and this probably stalled her work at the lab. The roughly 20% of women in the early 20th century who worked were primarily young and unmarried, often quitting their jobs if they became married. It seems that Case continued to foster Gertrude’s passion for learning, though, because he gave her the gift of physics textbooks on their honeymoon. Even with her primary role then being that of a wife, Gertrude is noted as being present for many of Case’s invention tests.

Soon after their marriage Gertrude became a mother, eventually having four children. Her newest role as a parent would have absorbed most of her time, ensuring that the children were well-cared-for and prepared for lives of their own. Jane Case Tuttle, one of Gertrude's daughters, remembers her as being a strict parent but someone who had an eye for interior design, played the piano beautifully, and enjoyed hosting parties.

During World War II, when the children were mostly grown up, she set her eyes on new aspirations. She began working as a gray lady for the American Red Cross, where she provided non-medical services such as writing letters for sick and injured patients at military hospitals. When Theodore Case died in 1944 he left the family's summer home, Casowasco, to Gertrude, who then sold it to the United Methodist Church. She was deeply religious and hoped the property could be used to minister youth and children, a mission it still holds today. Following her faith, she also served as the national president of the Episcopal church mission of help. A new path opened up before her when she moved to Washington, D.C., in 1958. She was appointed social director for the Cuban embassy, which is a post she held until Fidel Castro came to power.

Throughout her life, Gertrude was devoted to work that improved the lives of others, whether that be through the work she did at the Case lab or her various volunteer positions. She was a talented pianist, a mother, a glassblower and an immeasurably unique person. Gertrude’s story has captivated me from my very first day as curator, seeing her name in notebooks and wanting to know more. I hope her name will shine brightly this month and for months and years to come.