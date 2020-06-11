Cayuga Museum to host annual golf tourney fundraiser

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will hold its 12th annual golf tournament at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Owasco.
The tournament includes 18 holes, a cart, lunch and prizes. Hole sponsorships are also available. Proceeds will benefit the Auburn museum.
The museum is closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is offering an online program, "Museum in Exile."
To reserve a spot, email kirsten@cayugamuseum.org.
