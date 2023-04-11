The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host a workshop about a major site of Native American memory next month.

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which operated in Pennsylvania from 1879 to 1918, will be the subject of a community sharing workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Information and data about the Haudenosaunee children who attended the boarding school will be shared, and the impact and legacy of Carlisle and the Indian boarding school movement will be explored.

The grant-funded workshop is the last in a series meant to guide descendants of students of the school, Native American communities and scholars in learning more about the school and its complex legacy. Individualized hands-on instruction will be available at the end of the presentation, and art related to the school will be displayed.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

The workshop will take place in the Carriage House Theater behind the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org/ciis-workshop.