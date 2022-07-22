Cayuga Museum welcomes Theodore Case lab curator

The Cayuga Museum and History & Art in Auburn has welcomed Haley Boothe as its new, full-time curator of the Case Research Laboratory collection.

Boothe comes from southwest Virginia, and has worked at the Doris Ulmann Gallery in Kentucky, interned at the Seward House Museum in Auburn and received an M.A. in museum studies from Syracuse University. At the Cayuga Museum, she will support a year-long effort to expand the story of Auburn as the birthplace of sound film, focusing on the human stories of Theodore Case, his family and employees as they became essential to developing the entertainment industry as it's known today.

“This project will strengthen the voices of underrepresented groups with a focus on incorporating new stories into the tour," Boothe said in a news release. "I hope to uncover unique and untold histories of the people who worked with Case and to highlight them in the (Case Research Laboratory) space.”

Boothe will remain at the museum until the summer of 2023, and her position is funded by a grant from the American Historical Association with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“Haley is a wonderful addition to our team, and her position is fulfilling a much-needed focus on a major part of our mission," museum Executive Director Kirsten Gosch said. "Now more than ever, it’s essential for museums to examine history with a critical eye and tell the whole story through multiple perspectives, and we’re excited to take on this important work.”

The laboratory is open for tours on the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.