Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students excel at competition

Career and technical education students from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES won several awards at this year's Area II SkillsUSA regional competition: 13 first-place, seven second-place and five third-place trophies.

The program gives students the opportunity to demonstrate technical skills they've learned in class while competing against other BOCES in the region. First-place finishers will be able to compete in the statewide competition at the state fairgrounds April 22-24.