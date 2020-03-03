Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students excel at competition

Career and technical education students from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES won several awards at this year's Area II SkillsUSA regional competition: 13 first-place, seven second-place and five third-place trophies.
The program gives students the opportunity to demonstrate technical skills they've learned in class while competing against other BOCES in the region. First-place finishers will be able to compete in the statewide competition at the state fairgrounds April 22-24.
First-place winners were: Ryan Blatchley, IT services (Auburn); Max Fedrizzi, cabinetmaking (Moravia); Brianna Steger, carpentry (Moravia); Braden Castaldo, carpenter's assistant (Jordan-Elbridge); Connor Griffin, commercial (Cato-Meridian); Rachel Leubner, basic health care (Skaneateles); Elaina Sochan, nurse assisting (Union Springs); Megan Alaniz, customer service (Skaneateles); Alexis Mapley, auto maintenance (Cato-Meridian); Noah Kieffer, auto tech (Moravia); Brandon McGregor, power equipment (Cato-Meridian); Will Manning, heavy equipment operation (Moravia); and Josh McKay, diesel (Union Springs).
Second-place winners were: Dristin Smith, motorcycle tech (Moravia); Chris Ellinger, job demo open (Union Springs); Thomas Higgins, extemporaneous speaking (Weedsport); Caleb Burroughs, action skills (Southern Cayuga); Ronisa Dawley, basic health care (Auburn); Reanna Myers, nurse assisting (Auburn); and TJ Maldonado (Jordan-Elbridge) and Jeremy Hoeck (Cato-Meridian), TV/video production.
Third-place winners were: Cody Manitta, collision repair (Cato-Meridian); Matt Leader, small engine service (Port Byron); Austin Goodwin, diesel repair (Cato-Meridian); Donna Todd, early childhood (Port Byron); and Mallory Brennan (Union Springs), Amber Dutcher (Auburn), Madison Malone (Auburn) and Sophia Withey (Skaneateles), health knowledge bowl.