Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students named SkillsUSA officers

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students Karli Farmer, Chris DeChick, Ty Gardner and Allison Shadle have been named SkillsUSA officers.

Skills USA is a career technical support organization that helps improve the talents of the next generation of the country's skilled workforce. Students can compete at the local or state level in fields like collision repair, health, cosmetology and more. There is a regional competition in the winter, whose winners advance to state competition at the New York State Fairgrounds for possible advancement to national competition.

Each officer was asked why they wanted to run for office and how it felt to be selected to their position:

Farmer, president, machining and welding, Auburn High School: “I was very excited to be named president. I’ve always felt that I was more of a leader, and I enjoy getting everyone involved. And that pushed me into wanting to become president.”

DeChick, vice president, applied electrical technology, Weedsport High School: “I really liked SkillsUSA last year. I enjoyed the volunteer work and the competition itself, so I figured I’d be able to continue that while holding an officer position.”

Gardner, treasurer, outdoor power equipment, Union Springs High School: “I wanted to enhance my BOCES experience. I just wanted to be more involved with BOCES and SkillsUSA and really help with financial side of things.”

Shadle, secretary, graphic design and new media, Skaneateles High School: “I was interested because I really wanted to be a part of something and be more connected to my interests. SkillsUSA is such a huge opportunity for us, and I jumped at the chance to become more involved with it.”

For more information, visit cayboces.org.