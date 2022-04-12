Cayuga professor earns lifetime achievement award

A professor who is an integral part of student life at Cayuga Community College has received a lifetime achievement award for his work.

The college's director of student activities, Norman Lee, received the award from the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities in March. Lee has led student activities at the college since 1996.

In a news release, Lee said he feels his biggest responsibility is helping Cayuga students connect with each other and the college.

“This work requires patience, and an ability to work with students at all levels of their academic, career, and personal development, and to get them to work together as a group," he said. “The most important part is to work with students to create a sense of belonging, so their college experience is about more than coursework. By working with students and other staff and faculty, I think I’ve been able to do that and make a difference for our students.”

Advances in technology and, more recently, COVID-19 have changed the way Lee organizes student activities since the days of concerts in the college's café.

Dr. Nicole Adsitt, the college's director for student engagement and academic advisement, said Lee deserved the award for his work throughout his career and particularly during the pandemic.

“Norman’s energy and his enthusiasm for our students is unmistakable, and his commitment to creating an engaging, vibrant atmosphere where students can be involved on-campus while building their personal and career skills has been a constant at Cayuga for almost three decades,” she said.

In addition to his work with student activities, Lee serves as advisor for several clubs and organizations, including student government and the college's chapter of the National Society of Leadership & Success. He also teaches courses like Foundations for College Success and Innovation and Creativity, and conducts the new student orientation events.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

