Cayuga Community College professor Eric Zizza will join the SUNY Distinguished Academy this summer, earning the rank of SUNY Distinguished Service Professor.

SUNY has awarded only 358 Distinguished Service Partnerships since 1963, the college said in a news release, making it the highest possible honor for faculty in the system.

“This is extremely humbling. When you look at others who have been inducted into the SUNY Distinguished Academy, you see Nobel Prize nominees and people doing groundbreaking research,” Zizza said. “To be included in that group is a tremendous honor, one that I didn’t anticipate ever receiving.”

Zizza joined Cayuga in 2003 as an adjunct counselor, and was named transfer counselor the following year. After 14 years he was named the division chair of the college's Division of Business, Behavioral/Social Science, Criminal Justice, Teacher Education and Health and Physical Education. He is the second Cayuga member to join the academy after professor Steve Keeler, who was inducted in 2012.

“Eric is a very deserving candidate based on his exemplary and consistent service to our college, and our greater regional community for many years,” Keeler said. “In reviewing his record at Cayuga, one really becomes impressed by the number of important professional contributions he has made in many areas.”

In his 20 years at Cayuga, Zizza has been a leading voice in the development of the college's human services program, served as president of the College Faculty Association for the last decade and served on committees for enrollment, health and wellness, and accreditation. He has also served as chair for the Cayuga County Health Consortium Board of Directors and as president and vice president of the Weedsport Central School District Board of Education.

Zizza was recognized at the college's commencement ceremony May 18 at Falcon Park. He will be formally inducted in June.

