 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Cayuga student receives Chancellor's Award

  • 0
Weisman

Cayuga Community College student Kyle Weisman receives the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence at a ceremony in Saratoga Springs. He is joined by Cayuga Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Cathy Dotterer, left, and SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah Stanley.

 Provided

Cayuga Community College student trustee Kyle Weisman has been awarded the Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence, the highest honor available to SUNY students.

Weisman received the award at a recent ceremony in Saratoga Springs. It recognizes students who balance academic success with campus involvement, athletics and other aspects of college life.

“Kyle has made an indelible impact in only a short time at Cayuga as an involved trustee and an accomplished student,” said the college's president, Dr. Brian Durant, in a news release. “I’m proud of all his achievements at Cayuga, and I congratulate him on receiving this well-deserved award.”

Now in his third semester, Weisman is involved in several clubs and organizations at Cayuga, in addition to serving as the student representative on the college's board of trustees. He is a graduate of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, and will graduate this spring with an Associate of Arts Degree in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences, with a concentration in psychology.

People are also reading…

Weisman plans to transfer to another SUNY institution to continue his education in psychology, and eventually wants to earn a doctorate in psychology and research chronic pain and neural maladaptation.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick D. Nolan

NOLAN, Patrick D., 53, Tampa, FL and formerly of Auburn passed away Monday April 18, 2022. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held May 21, 2022 i…

Amy Lou Hinman

HINMAN, Amy Lou, 88, of Mechanic Street, Weedsport, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 in an Auburn Nursing Home. Funeral services for Amy L…

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say they've found the ideal amount of sleep for the middle aged and elderly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News