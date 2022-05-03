Cayuga student receives Chancellor's Award

Cayuga Community College student trustee Kyle Weisman has been awarded the Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence, the highest honor available to SUNY students.

Weisman received the award at a recent ceremony in Saratoga Springs. It recognizes students who balance academic success with campus involvement, athletics and other aspects of college life.

“Kyle has made an indelible impact in only a short time at Cayuga as an involved trustee and an accomplished student,” said the college's president, Dr. Brian Durant, in a news release. “I’m proud of all his achievements at Cayuga, and I congratulate him on receiving this well-deserved award.”

Now in his third semester, Weisman is involved in several clubs and organizations at Cayuga, in addition to serving as the student representative on the college's board of trustees. He is a graduate of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, and will graduate this spring with an Associate of Arts Degree in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences, with a concentration in psychology.

Weisman plans to transfer to another SUNY institution to continue his education in psychology, and eventually wants to earn a doctorate in psychology and research chronic pain and neural maladaptation.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

