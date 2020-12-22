Cayuga therapy students spend fall at Oswego program

Some students in Cayuga Community College's Occupational Therapy Assistant Program spent the fall working with the Oswego YMCA Friends for Life Respite Program, which provides recreational opportunities for Oswego County residents with developmental disabilities.

“OTA students have such a different approach. Our program encourages participants to work on new routines for home, activities and daily living to build independence. That’s what OTA does for people. It teaches them to be independent, and helps them build those skills,” said the program's director, Darci Michalski, in a news release. “If I’m trying to have participants live their lives to the fullest, the OTA students are the ones who can help them put those skills in place.”

The work helped Cayuga students with on-the-job experience, such as conducting activities, helping participants and building communication skills. Students Hailey Giocondo and Morgan Iauco, who were supposed to complete their field work in the spring until the COVID-19 pandemic began, instead spent the first part of the fall at the respite program.