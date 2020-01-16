CEDA and SCORE: Partners in Cayuga County's small business growth

It’s a new year and a new decade. For many current and aspiring entrepreneurs, it’s a symbolic time. For businesses, the start of the calendar year is a time to consider what went right during the past 12 months and what improvements can be made in the coming months. For those ready to turn their idea or passion into income, January can be the start of the planning process to open a business. Wherever you are in the process, business owner or startup, you can benefit from the network of partners at 2 State St., Auburn, and our free and confidential business assistance and mentoring services.

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency and the Auburn chapter of SCORE work together to help businesses in Cayuga County start up and grow. SCORE is a national organization of volunteer business mentors who have experience related to running businesses. CEDA’s business development specialist, Derek Simmonds, is also a SCORE mentor. Derek’s work with small businesses can include business planning, assistance with identifying a suitable location and connecting them to resources, information and people who can help them move past the barriers they face to growing or maintaining their business in Cayuga County. He does the same types of things for people wanting to start businesses, often with more of a focus on initial business startup and planning.