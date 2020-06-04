CEDA: Business founded by Auburn man in recovery continues to grow

In the midst of all of this, Charlie also began collaborating with Dan Liebman, who is also in recovery. Dan had a passion for landscaping, a gap in Charlie’s suite of services, and wanted to start his own business. So Charlie and Dan started to make referrals to each other and work together to help each other’s businesses become more successful. Dan and Charlie are now going all in on this partnership. The two recently set up an LLC as co-owners of The Garden Drs., a full-service landscaping and lawn care business specializing in landscape design and installation. Dan and Charlie hope to bring on another employee soon, and would be thrilled to hire another person in recovery.

This desire to continue hiring recovering addicts is twofold, according to Charlie. First, he finds that people in recovery are often motivated and hard-working. According to Charlie, he and Dan are “looking for people with ambition and a vision. We, as recovering addicts, know what it is to work hard.” Second, he and Dan just want to help people realize their passion. “We are passionate about what we do, and being able to help other people has only been a bonus of exploring what we love to do and making a living out of it,” Charlie said.