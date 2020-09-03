CEDA: Developing a 'place brand' for Auburn

Participation from our local partners and community during the initial research phase is crucial for the development of the brand. If AIDA engages a marketing firm for this project, look out for invitations to join focus groups or complete surveys, and please accept and engage in the research-and-development effort. With input from our community and local businesses, we will be better able to hone an original, compelling and accurate message to deliver to audiences.

This type of economic development marketing is relatively new. Traditionally, marketing efforts have been focused on government, industries or economic development organizations. For example, a business looking for a new site might land on the website of the local government planning office. A place-based brand strategy allows Auburn to tell a story about what it is like to live and do business here, rather than just pointing to its institutions. This helps the city position itself among other comparable cities and paint a picture for potential future businesses and residents. Over the past decade, Auburn, especially its downtown, has experienced a regrowth. Entrepreneurs are launching businesses in niche markets and using our community as an incubator. The city has several advanced manufacturing facilities that are expanding. Auburn is deeply rooted in arts and culture and nurtures a thriving specialty tourism industry. In order to stand out and continue this trend of regrowth, we need to define what makes Auburn unique, discover how we are perceived, and be open to change.