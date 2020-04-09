CEDA: Financial resources for businesses, nonprofits during pandemic

The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to keep employees on the payroll of businesses. Though technically a loan program, the loan will be forgiven if the business keeps all employees on the payroll for eight weeks and spends the money on payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities (for full loan forgiveness, 75% of the loan amount must be spent on payroll).

You can apply through banks and financial institutions that are existing SBA 7(a) eligible lenders or through any federally insured depository institution, credit union or Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Start with the bank your business typically does business with — if they are not participating in this program, contact CEDA and we can provide you with an up-to-date list of participating financial institutions in the area. The PPP will be available until June 30, but there is a limited amount of money available, so you should apply as soon as possible.