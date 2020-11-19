CEDA: Give a dose of dollars to new, small businesses during COVID-19

Cayuga County’s economy is not immune from COVID-19. Despite the major challenges the virus has brought, our area has experienced a rapid rise in bold entrepreneurship. Downtown Auburn has seen 11 new businesses open this year. New business leads to jobs and faster recovery. Virtually all job growth, including replacing jobs lost, comes from new businesses. That’s why, now more than ever, it is important to support our growing entrepreneurial community.

Our work at the Cayuga Economic Development Agency involves growing and nurturing new opportunities for job growth in Cayuga County. Many of the new businesses that have opened this year have received assistance from our specialists. You don’t have to be an economic developer, however, to have a hand in growing the local economy.

Small Business Saturday, the annual “shopping holiday” that falls the Saturday after Thanksgiving, has become an important part of how many small businesses launch their busiest shopping season. Use your dollars to help cure some of the ill effects our businesses have felt this year and help boost the immunity of our new businesses.