CEDA: Helping Cayuga County's Hispanic business owners

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 3.1% of residents of Cayuga County (or about 2,400 people) are of Hispanic origin. Many of these Hispanics are immigrants, and according to the National Immigration Forum, immigrants are twice as likely to start a business as the U.S.-born population. Nationally, one out of seven small businesses in the U.S. is owned by Hispanic entrepreneurs, the fastest growing segment of business owners in the United States. The Cayuga Economic Development Agency has been hard at work finding new ways to connect with these entrepreneurs.

One soon-to-be-open Hispanic-owned business CEDA has been working with recently is Casa Latinas at 55 Market St. in Auburn. This small market will carry a mix of imported and U.S.-made products of interest to Hispanic and non-Hispanic clientele that can’t easily be found in Auburn’s current grocery stores. They’ll have various products from Latin American countries, including snack foods, drinks, dried beans, canned goods, herbs and spices, breads, cheeses, processed meats, frozen food items and produce. Casa Latinas will also provide Western Union money-sending services. Owners Elizabeth and Robert Quezada have been business owners in the past, but owning a grocery store is new to them, so CEDA has been helping them navigate the required licensing and permitting processes. They also plan to accept SNAP benefits and WIC once they are approved to do so, so CEDA has been assisting them through these processes as well. Casa Latinas plans to open in mid-October, in time to celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month