CEDA: Past successes and future projects

In recent years, the CEDA team has also been involved in a number of noteworthy projects and initiatives. Most recently, our response to COVID-19 has been extensive and has helped to get over $325,000 in funding into the hands of Cayuga County businesses through local loan and grant programs. That is in addition to assisting businesses with navigating various state and federal financial resources. Further, some projects that have come to fruition or been initiated in the contract term have been holistic wins for Cayuga County as a community. Projects like Page Transportation’s expansion, Tessy’s testing project and Prison City’s new brewing facility have had even more of an economic development impact than the traditional outcomes of increased jobs and tax revenue. Each of these projects also brings broader community impacts ranging from new workforce training opportunities to good community PR. For example, DuMond Ag’s soybean processing facility not only created over 30 jobs and additional taxable property value, but it also services the agricultural industry of Cayuga County in a holistic way. The facility both increases the price that local farmers can get for their soy and decreases the price of protein for cows for dairy farmers. This project will help to sustain multiple agricultural businesses throughout the county for years to come. CEDA assisted DuMond in its business planning for this expansion, as well as in accessing grants and tax credits that helped to fill a financing gap for the project.