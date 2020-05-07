CEDA: Smart business reopenings require careful planning

You will also need to create a social distancing plan and consider how employees need to change how they interact with each other and the public. How close together are work areas, and what separation exists between them? Where do people tend to have close contact? You’ll need to address these areas of close contact and instruct employees and visitors on how best to maintain appropriate distance. You should also look at public access to your workplace and consider reducing outside foot traffic to the extent possible. If you do need to have visitors or customers come in physically, consider what safety measures need to be added to encourage social distancing or protect your employees interacting with them. Perhaps you need a sign and tape marking six feet from a reception desk, or maybe you need to install a Plexiglas barrier. Also think about what types of interactions happen in your office. Are there meetings that happen often? What steps do you need to take and policies do you need to implement to ensure that meetings are conducted in a safe manner? Consider how you can rearrange public and gathering spaces to maintain social distancing.