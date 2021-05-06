CEDA: Springing Auburn's economy forward

It's an exciting time for Auburn. The trees are greening and, similarly, downtown businesses are blossoming with the help of the Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Projects originally awarded DRI funding in 2019 are underway as evidenced by construction materials that are popping up along its streets, and five projects awarded recently as part of the first round of the DRI Small Project Grant Fund are working through contracting to start construction soon. Representatives from the city of Auburn recently gave a presentation about some of the DRI projects during a Wednesday Morning Roundtable. The momentum of this regrowth continues with the opening of a second round of the grant fund and the launch of a new brand for the Auburn Industrial Development Authority.