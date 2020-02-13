CEDA: Using business goals for growth

Establishing goals is an important aspect of managing a successful business. To develop useful goals, businesses need to step back from day-to-day business operations and plan out short-term, mid-term and long-term company goals. A lot of small business counseling focuses on start-up planning and short-term objectives; however, the key to successful long-term business growth is establishing defined short-, mid- and long-term goals. Creating, maintaining and updating these ambitions is an exercise that should be practiced continually through the life of the business. Many business owners struggle to define goals because they are not sure what makes a functional goal, and their objectives are often either too vague — “make money” — or too unrealistic — “make billions of dollars.” Goals should be realistic, specific and fact-based action tasks. For example, “increase sales by 5% in quarter two.” Good objectives are usually attainable tasks based on profit, productivity or direct growth.