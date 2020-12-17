CEDA: Why mentoring is more important now than ever

We have all heard the old saying, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Small business owners certainly have a lot of lemons right now, but not everyone automatically knows how to turn that into lemonade. We are all facing a lot of change, uncertainty and turmoil. There are words being thrown at us: "pivot," "resilience," "normalization." Not to mention new technologies, adaptable work environments and mobile productivity.

However, some of you out there are always making lemonade; you have learned through your career and your life experiences how to change with the tide and how to use turmoil to propel yourself and your businesses into new directions. Many small business owners feel alone during this crisis, and they are not certain whom to ask for help or how to begin the tasks at hand. Good mentoring can be a beacon, helping to create a sense of community and direction. Just knowing there is someone to ask can mean all the difference. Using your knowledge and business experience in combination with the vast resources available at the Auburn chapter of SCORE National could make a major impact on our community and its small business owners who need support now more than ever.