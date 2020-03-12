CEDA: Workplace policy: Prepping for a pandemic

In our country, thankfully, there is no evidence of community transmission of COVID-19. This allows businesses a window of time to look at their own policies and guides for dealing with infectious diseases so that if a pandemic should ever occur here, your business will be ready. You don’t want to be trying to figure out these specific issues when an employee comes down with the first case. Now is the time to make sure you have a plan in place for how to continue operations if a large percentage of your workforce takes a sick day. You should also take a look at sick leave and cleaning policies to ensure that they are flexible and consistent with public health guidance, and communicate with your employees about those policies. Like I always tell my kids at home, you are never too busy to wash your hands.