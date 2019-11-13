Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will hold its annual meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Student Lounge at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
The meeting will feature speaker Kristine Hanford, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. Members of the board and volunteers will be recognized, and there will also be small bites from local farms and stores.
The meeting is free and open to the public, but registration is requested.
For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga or call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238.