Center with Auburn office offers education advocacy services

ARISE, the independent living center that serves Cayuga and other local counties, is offering to help with the creation of individualized education plans for children with disabilities.

Tailored for the student, the plan is designed in order to improve educational results for the child.

ARISE's education advocates can help with requesting special education testing and making sure appropriate and timely evaluations occur; helping parents and educators understand students' rights under the law; attending meetings and hearings; and more.

The center's education advocacy program is available to students with disabilities, students with a 504 Plan or IEP, and students who have not been evaluated for special education services. It covers prekindergarten through higher education.

For more information, call (315) 671-5421 or visit ariseinc.org.

