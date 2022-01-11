 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Cervical cancer screening help available in Onondaga County

Adult and children hands holding Teal ribbons on blue background, Ovarian Cancer, cervical Cancer, anti bullying and sexual assault awareness
Deposit Photos

January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and the Onondaga County Health Department is offering free screening tests to help prevent the disease.

Free Pap and HPV tests are available through the county's Cancer Services Program for women ages 40 to 64 who do not have health insurance or experience other barriers to completing screenings and follow-up testing. Regular cervical cancer screenings are recommended for woman ages 21 to 65 in order to find cancer early, when treatment is most effective.

“Women without health insurance are less likely to get some preventive care services, like cancer screenings. Our program can help close the cervical screening gap for women without health insurance,” said Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County commissioner of health, in a news release.

For more information about the free screenings, call (315) 435-3653 or visit ongov.net/health/cancerscreening.html.

