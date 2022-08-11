Charity ride to support Cayuga County veterans fund

Cayuga County ABATE will host its fourth annual charitable ride to support the Cayuga County Veteran's Support Fund at noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at VFW Post No. 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. The ride will start and stop at the post, with a barbecue in the rear parking lot to follow. There will also be door prizes, baskets, raffles and music.

Tickets are $25, and include the ride and barbecue. Monetary donations will also be appreciated.

Attending Cayuga County ABATE meetings at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the post is also welcome. A chapter of ABATE of New York, the organization's mission is promoting and protecting the interest of motorcyclists (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education).

For more information, call (315) 447-0182 or email cayugaabate@gmail.com.