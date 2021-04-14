'Charity wrapped in dignity': Nonprofit donates clothes to Auburn students

When Alysia Clary was out in public in Auburn, she tended to notice problems with the clothes the children were wearing.
Clothes that clearly didn't fit them. Or were beyond well-worn. Or had holes in them. After noticing these problems for awhile, she wanted to get involved.
Clary, a married mother of two in Baldwinsville, was already donating clothes to students in Onondaga and Madison counties through her nonprofit, Clary's Closet. Since 2019, however, it has donated around 10,000 clothing items to children in the Auburn Enlarged City School District.
The nonprofit was inspired by Clary's time as a parent-teacher association president at a school in the Baldwinsville district. Just as she would in Auburn, she saw children in oversized clothes, or wearing the same thing every day. She spoke with her husband, Mark, about her idea in 2017, and began donating clothes to families in the area later that year. In July 2019, Clary's Closet was incorporated.
After Clary turned her eye to Cayuga County, she reached out to school district officials in the area. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo was one of the first to get back to her. He set her up with Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Camille Johnson. In late 2019, Clary met with Johnson and other district employees, who were looking for ways to help the homeless student population.
"When I came in I was offering clothes for free that were in new or like new condition, brand new packages of socks and underwear, all for free, and I was willing to deliver it whenever they needed it, so it was like I checked that box that they were looking for," Clary said.
The nonprofit and the school district have been working together ever since. Clary, who said she "fell in love with Auburn" while working for Rep. John Katko at his 2018 campaign events, is thrilled to be able to help in multiple parts of central New York.
Monetary donations to good causes are wonderful, Clary said, but donating clothes is a more achievable way for a lot of people to help.
"Not everybody can write a $100 check to a charity, but everybody can go through their closet and find something that they can donate," Clary said. "I think that is something tangible, you can hand it to somebody, and know that it's going to go to somebody that really needs it."
School district officials can request clothes for kindergarten to 12th grade students by filling out an intake form on the Clary's Closet website. The form includes the kinds of clothes, sizes and quantities needed, along with the student's gender. There is also a special section asking if there is anything the child is requesting or is in immediate need of. Clary said winter jackets are the items most often requested for immediate need. She strives to get requested items out within 24 hours of receiving the form.
The nonprofit accepts new or gently used clothes, and people can reach out about donating through the website. People can also purchase items on Clary's Closet's Amazon wish list, and monetary donations are accepted as well.
Noting that it can be hard for people to accept help, Clary said she tries to not be invasive, and to ensure families' anonymity. She wants to help people, but doesn't want them to feel embarrassed for needing that assistance.
"It's charity wrapped in dignity," she continued. "As a human, we've all been on the playground and not felt good in our own skin for whatever reason. ... We're just evening the playing field a little bit."
Clary said her nonprofit has also donated professional clothes to young people who need them for job interviews. She said she is extremely grateful for the Auburn community's donations, and added that she would like to expand the reach of Clary's Closet to more Cayuga County-area districts as well.
In an email, Johnson praised Clary and her nonprofit's partnership with the Auburn school district, and expressed gratitude for it. The assistant superintendent also said the district has held clothing drives to support Clary's Closet and nominated it to receive a $2,000 grant, to buy underwear and socks, through the CNY Tuesdays program.
"It is comforting to know how many families have been served through Clary's Closet, Inc. It should be noted that Clary drives from Baldwinsville to Auburn regularly to support our families. Not only has she supported our families with free clothing, but she has regularly volunteered at our Food Box Distribution from the Food Bank of Central N.Y. Many times she would have her daughter and other friends with her to volunteer here," Johnson said. Not only does she care, but she is also tireless."
