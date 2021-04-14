'Charity wrapped in dignity': Nonprofit donates clothes to Auburn students

"When I came in I was offering clothes for free that were in new or like new condition, brand new packages of socks and underwear, all for free, and I was willing to deliver it whenever they needed it, so it was like I checked that box that they were looking for," Clary said.

The nonprofit and the school district have been working together ever since. Clary, who said she "fell in love with Auburn" while working for Rep. John Katko at his 2018 campaign events, is thrilled to be able to help in multiple parts of central New York.

Monetary donations to good causes are wonderful, Clary said, but donating clothes is a more achievable way for a lot of people to help.

"Not everybody can write a $100 check to a charity, but everybody can go through their closet and find something that they can donate," Clary said. "I think that is something tangible, you can hand it to somebody, and know that it's going to go to somebody that really needs it."