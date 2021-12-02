Cheer and beer: Prison City's new holiday market boasts 80 vendors, music

Also happening

With the holiday season underway, several craft fairs are taking place in the Cayuga County area this weekend:

• A Family Artisan/Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Available will be upcycled gloves from sweaters, quilts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, bracelet making for children, soaps, cards, jewelry, wreaths and more, with hot drinks, baked goods and gift wrapping.

• The Cato-Meridian PTO Christmas Bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Cato-Meridian Elementary School and Recreation Center, 2851 Route 370, Cato. There will be crafters and vendors, with chicken barbecue and snacks available for purchase. Masks will be required.

• The annual Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Along with food vendors, crafts, gifts and other shopping, the Grinch will be in center court from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Santa will be in his Winter Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops.

• A holiday craft fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Revive Cryo & Wellness, 764 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles. There will be pottery, jewelry, herbal apothecary products, macramé, paintings, photography, essential oils and more.

Note: The annual Holiday Craft Fair at Cayuga Community College has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.