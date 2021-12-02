Cheer and beer: Prison City's new holiday market boasts 80 vendors, music

Bells will be ringing and glasses will be clinking this weekend at Prison City Brewing when it hosts a new holiday market event.
Taking place at the brewery's North Street facility, the market will feature about 80 vendors over three days, live music, food and more.
Prison City co-owner Dawn Schulz told The Citizen she got the idea for the market from similar ones she shopped at with friends in New York City and Philadelphia this time of year.
"I love the way those markets feel with the little shops, and you walk around and have a hot mulled wine or beer while shopping," she said.
"Now that we have this (North Street) space, we thought it'd be fun to try to recreate that a little bit."
While Prison City's market will total about 80 vendors of arts, crafts, food and more, not all of them will be at the brewery every day of the event. There will be about 50 scattered throughout the property's new 14,000-square-foot brewing facility and taproom, fenced-in courtyard and former dairy barn each afternoon. Schulz said she couldn't accept any more vendors due to space limits.
Additionally, the market will have performers from The Rev Theatre Company dressed as holiday characters and milling about each day. The music lineup consists of Chris Eves from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; Mark Nanni from noon to 2 p.m., Jeremy James from 2 to 4 p.m. and Frank & Esce from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday; and John Wilmot from noon to 1 p.m. and Jess Novak from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Food will be available from Prison City's own food truck and Sumthin' Good, of Syracuse. The brewery will also have some help preparing its hot mulled wine, known as glühwein, from the German-American Society of Central New York. While that will be plenty warming, and the market will have tents with heaters, Schulz still recommends bundling up for the mostly outdoor event.
Parking at the brewery will be limited, but a free shuttle will take shoppers to and from Prison City's State Street brewpub every half an hour.
Schulz hopes that service helps connect the market to other holiday events and shopping downtown, strengthening the spirit of the season in Auburn.
"If all goes well this could become an annual tradition that we'll expand on," she said.
