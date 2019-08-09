MasterWorks Chorale welcomes new singers to open rehearsals from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 and 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.
Singers of all abilities and experience levels are welcome to join the 60-member choir for its 2019-2020 season. Formal auditions are not required. New members will meet with music director Kip Coerper to determine their vocal ranges.
Rehearsals take place Tuesdays at the church. The choir's 2019 season will include "Voices of Freedom" Oct. 27 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, "Messiah Sing" Nov. 17 at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church and "Christmas All Aglow" Dec. 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles. All concerts take place at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit masterworkscny.org or email info@masterworkscny.org.