Auburn Alliance Church will host a concert with award-winning Christian artist Sidewalk Prophets, special guest speaker Mark Stuart and opener Curt Anderson at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sidewalk Prophets will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of their album "These Simple Truths," which included top 10 hits "The Words I Would Say" and "You Love Me Anyway." The band previously performed at the church in 2012.
The Auburn Alliance Church is about to get loud with Christian sound.
Stuart is the former front man for Audio Adrenaline, which broke up in 2006 due to his vocal condition of spasmodic dysphonia.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; VIP and early entry tickets are also available. Advance tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church office, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn (exact cash payment only).
For more information, email auburnalliancechurchevents@gmail.com.