The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will once again hold the Trade-a-Tree program this winter.
The program offers Cayuga County residents an opportunity to drop off their Christmas trees (free of decorations) for recycling into mulch and use on county projects. In return, they get a certificate for a Canaan fir transplant that will be available at the district's annual spring tree and shrub sale May 8.
Trees can be dropped off at the Cayuga County Natural Resource Conservation Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett, during the following times:
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Friday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Dec. 30
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 10
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17
For more information about the program, visit cayugaswcd.org or call the district at (315) 252-4171.